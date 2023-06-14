Something Good - Farm Share partners with Havana, FL church to distribute food

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Gadsden County, a farm share distribution event took place over the weekend, helping a lot of our neighbors put food on their tables.

There were long lines for the drive thru giveaway at Mayflower A.M.E. Church in Havana.

Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach thanked several businesses and individuals who helped make it happen.

