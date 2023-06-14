Suspect in deadly Sylvester shooting turns himself in

The GBI has taken over the case and has secured murder and aggravated assault warrants for 19-year-old Keymon Brown of Sylvester, GA, in connection to the shooting accident.(Office of Public & Governmental Affairs)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect wanted by Sylvester police after a deadly shooting on Saturday has turned himself in to law enforcement, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Keymon Brown, 19, of Sylvester, was wanted on murder and aggravated assault warrants for a shooting that killed David Stephens, 29, and injured another man, per the GBI.

The condition of the man injured in the shooting is unknown. He was taken to Phoebe-Putney Hospital for his injuries after the shooting.

Brown is being held at the Dougherty County Jail.

