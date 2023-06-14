What’s Brewing - Second Harvest of the Big Bend Food Distributions in Jackson and Jefferson Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend is hosting two food distributions this week.

The first is on Thursday, June 15 in Jackson County at the St. Paul AME Church in Campbellton from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The other event is Friday, June 16 in Jefferson County at the Greater Fellowship M.B. Church in Monticello from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information visit the Second Harvest of the Big Bend website.

