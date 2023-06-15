Answers still sought nearly one year after fatal shooting at Seminole Grand Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 24-year-old Malique Richardson was killed days before he would have celebrated his birthday. Now, nearly a year after he was shot, the Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to get his family answers.

According to TPD, Richardson was visiting his girlfriend at the Seminole Grand Apartments on July 8, 2022 when there was an unexpected knock on the door. TPD said witnesses heard shots ring out, and Richardson was found injured in the doorway.

TPD does not believe Richardson was the intended target that night, but they do believe someone living in the complex could have “helpful information related to the case.”

Big Bend Crime Stoppers is offering a $9,500 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the case. Anonymous tips can be called in at (850)-574-TIPS.

