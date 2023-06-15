City commissioners approve tentative property tax hike to increase TPD funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Property taxes will likely be increasing soon in Tallahassee.

On Wednesday, city commissioners voted to approve a tax hike to help increase funding for public safety. This includes increasing the Tallahassee Police Department budget by $9.5 million. The city says it will allow TPD to hire 20 new officers.

The property tax increase would mean homeowners pay an additional 0.4% for every $1,000 in property value. Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of it, with Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter voting no.

“I don’t think it’s necessary,” Porter said.

Porter told WCTV she worries increasing property taxes will put a burden on low-income residents.

“Unfortunately, the people who are going to pay the most are renters and people who are struggling the most,” she said.

Several people voiced similar concerns during the city’s budget workshop Wednesday. One public commenter, Will Crowley, questioned whether TPD needs more money.

“In this time when everyone’s being asked to do more with less, why does it seem like that doesn’t apply to the police department?” Crowley asked. “Why is there always enough money for more police but not for anything else?”

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox told WCTV she’s sympathetic to those concerned about the tax increase.

“I understand that this is a sacrifice,” Williams-Cox said.

But she says it’s a sacrifice she’s willing to make. She believes an increased TPD budget will make the community safer.

“I’m going to have to pay as well,” Williams-Cox said. “So I’m not asking anyone to do anything that I’m not willing to do. My question is ‘How important is public safety to you?’”

The city commission will officially approve the budget and this proposed tax increase in September.

