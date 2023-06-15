Madison County residents demand answers about rent increases, monthly charges

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Frustration is growing among residents at Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park, as they say they’re seeing rent increases and unexplained charges on their monthly statements.

“For her to increase the rent, 4 or 500 dollars, that’s very frustrating,” said resident Dana Davis. “Not only that, it’s a hardship on us.” Davis said many people in the community are on a fixed income and cannot afford to pay the increase.

As of Wednesday, Davis said she is living without a rental agreement, but at the same time, she and other residents are facing an increase in rent. “I’m packing, because I know I can’t afford it,” said Joann Hills.

Several other homeowners told WCTV they also don’t have rental agreements; WCTV independently confirmed some residents at the property have not been given agreements and were moved to month-to-month payments.

The Florida statute on mobile home lot rental agreements states, in part, that “No rental agreement shall be offered by a park owner for a term of less than 1 year, and if there is no written rental agreement, no rental term shall be less than 1 year from the date of initial occupancy.”

The rent increase isn’t the only challenge residents are facing, though. Davis, along with other residents, said they’ve been living at Quail Hollow for years and never had to pay a water bill, until now.

“We have no water meters out here, said Davis. “So, how can you say we have to pay for water when there’s no meters?” Residents said they are being billed individually for water and they questioned how that is being calculated. The City of Madison - who services the water for Quail Hollow - said there is only one meter for the entire community.

“That’s not fair, because what I use, my neighbor may not use,” said Davis. “So why is it that you’re dividing the bill up between every tenant out here?”

WCTV reached out to Homes of America, who oversees Quail Hollow. They did not return our calls or speak with our reporter directly to answer specific questions, but they issued the following statement:

“The dedicated team at Homes of America, including the onsite staff at Quail Hollow led by our seasoned Community Manager, Daphne, is committed to creating safe, well-maintained communities that our residents are proud to call home. The team works with local contractors and vendors to make substantial structural and cosmetic improvements, thus transforming locations that were previously neglected from years of underinvestment into quality, desirable communities. Since purchasing Quail Hollow less than one year and a half ago, we have added 10 brand new homes and renovated 13 derelict homes across the community, while also catching up on years of deferred maintenance inherited from previous ownership. In the past year, we have rented 40 homes to local families who shopped in the area for their next home and chose Quail Hollow due to the quality living experience the community provides. We are excited about the progress we have made in improving the community in such a short time, and we appreciate all of the positive feedback we have received from our tenants. We look forward to continuing to work with our residents and the surrounding community to make Quail Hollow an outstanding place to live.”

Some residents told WCTV they paid out-of-pocket for their own maintenance expenses.

The tenant complaints have also been brought to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, but right now, officials said they are working to determine if this is a criminal situation or a civil battle.

