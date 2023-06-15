Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, June 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another First Alert Weather Day. I do not think we will be looking at storms quite like yesterday, but there is still an opportunity for strong to severe storms through the evening. The earlier tornado watch has been replaced by a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 pm.

Severe thunderstorm watch until 10:00 pm for the Big Bend (WCTV)

Outside of the nasty storms, flooding concerns across our eastern county continues. Reported roads flooded in the Thomasville area. Heavy rain has led to a flood warning for Madison, Taylor, Jefferson, and Lafayette counties as well. Much of the area is also under a flood watch for an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain through Friday.

Thunderstorms will continue over the next several hours. While the risk for severe weather is highest over the next few hours, a few strong storms will be possible until midnight or so similar to last night as we watch a few lines work through.

More storms are possible by daybreak Friday, followed by a line of storms which could contain gusty winds. Because of that, Strom Prediction Center has part of the area under a slight risk again. Especially areas west of the Apalachicola river. These storms look to be late morning to early afternoon storms.

The stormy weather continues into the weekend. Highs in the 90s.

TROPICS: A tropical wave is going to be moving over warm waters and has a 20% of development in the next 7 days across the Atlantic. No need to worry, just something to keep an eye on over the next week.

