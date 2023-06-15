More than 20,000 in Tallahassee without power as storms hit Big Bend, south Georgia

Thousands are experiencing outages across the region
Thousands in Tallahassee, the Big Bend and South Georgia are experiencing outages as storms hit...
Thousands in Tallahassee, the Big Bend and South Georgia are experiencing outages as storms hit the region on Wednesday, June 14.
By Chasity Maynard, Ben Kaplan and Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is reporting more than 20,000 residents without power as storms hit the Capital City and surrounding areas.

The city’s outage map reports nearly 400 outages affecting 20,554 customers as of 10:07 p.m. The map shows several larger outage areas on the western ends of the city.

Talquin Electric reports thousands of outages in the Big Bend as storms sweep the region.
Talquin Electric reports thousands of outages in the Big Bend as storms sweep the region.(Talquin Electric)

In addition, Talquin Electric is reporting thousands of outages across the region. More than 8,000 in Leon County are experiencing power service interruptions, according to the map. Gadsden County is seeing more than 5,000 affected by outages, and Wakulla County is seeing more than 3,000 outages.

WCTV will continue to monitor power outages as storms pass through the region.

