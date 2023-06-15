Multi-vehicle accident involving a log truck shuts down Highway 84 in Valdosta

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, G.a. (WCTV) - A multi-vehicle accident involving a log truck shut down part of Highway 84 Thursday morning in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Hill Avenue.

WCTV has learned that three victims were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries were unknown.

VPD expects the roadway to be shut down for a few hours as crews work to clear the spilled logs from the road.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

