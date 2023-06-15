PHOTOS: Residents line the streets of Jasper, welcome home fallen police chief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a hundred people lined the streets of Jasper Wednesday afternoon to watch a procession carrying the remains of Chief Anthony Rickerson, who died in a crash Sunday night. Residents carried flags and signs as a procession made up of police from more than 20 departments across the region.

