Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, June 15

Scattered strong to potentially severe storms in Thursday's forecast.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More showers, more storms.

Not quite the same as Wednesday, but there still can be some humdingers too. Wind gusts and small hail are the primary threats, and some flooding is possible in the areas that have gotten several rounds of showers/storms the past few days.

Today’s activity should be more spread out in the morning and afternoon. High temps will likely stay a bit lower today, closer to 90.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

