What’s Brewing - 72nd Monticello Watermelon Festival

What's Brewing - Monticello Watermelon Festival
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This weekend, the Monticello - Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 72nd Monticello Watermelon Festival.

The event will have pageants, parades, bed races, food, and more.

The festival is in downtown Monticello on Friday and Saturday.

For more information visit the Monticello Watermelon Festival website.

