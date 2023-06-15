What’s Brewing - 72nd Monticello Watermelon Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This weekend, the Monticello - Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 72nd Monticello Watermelon Festival.

The event will have pageants, parades, bed races, food, and more.

The festival is in downtown Monticello on Friday and Saturday.

For more information visit the Monticello Watermelon Festival website.

