Cleanup efforts underway in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Thousands and thousands of people across our viewing area have experienced power outages for several hours.

Crews are hard at work in order to get that power restored to customers as soon as possible and clear debris blocking roadways.

One homeowner told WCTV he was inside his home during the storm and said it sounded like bombs were going off all around him. Joe Verdino lives off of Cactus Street and said they lost power just after 9 p.m.

After the storm passed through, he took a peek outside to find a tree had fallen through his garage and the street power lines could be spotted entangled in trees.

Over on Delgado Street, more trees lined Tallahassee roadways, and crews were also hard at work. Verdino said his roof is damaged and there’s drywall lining the floor but nothing inside is ruined.

“I do have some tools and machines and stuff in there so they luckily weren’t damaged and I put some tarps over them just to keep them out of the rain for today until we can get it patched up but we’ll see what happens,” Verdino said.

The Tallahassee resident said his family decided to just go ahead and book a hotel for the night while crews work to clean up his street and garage.

The general manager of the City of Tallahassee Utilities said that at peak outages in the last 24 hours, more than 20,000 people were without power and the entire service area was impacted as the storm rolled through. It was stronger than they expected, manager Tony Guillen said.

The city requested mutual aid, meaning more linemen have arrived or are en route to Tallahassee. Jacksonville Electric Authority has 38 trucks here and more are on their way from Riviera Utilities in Alabama.

Guillen said that linemen were on standby and ready to serve the community.

“We brought in everybody. It’s just the nature of what we do. Our crews are fantastic every body responded saying they were readily available and there was no issue getting anybody to work,” said City of Tallahassee Utilities General Manager Tony Guillen.

Since Wednesday night, over 80 linemen have been hard at work on Tallahassee streets, and with more hands on deck, they can allow those here at home to rest before returning to work.

Guillen said they will work around the clock until all Tallahassee residents’ power is restored.

