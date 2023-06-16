GBI: Grandson charged with murder in his grandfather’s death

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The grandson of a Brooks County man has been arrested for being involved in his death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Wednesday, the GBI was called to help investigate a murder investigation in the 100 block of Burnette Road.

During the investigation, evidence led to the arrest of Allen Dale Rogers, 29, in connection to the shooting death of his grandfather, Edward Sapp, per the GBI. Rogers is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Rogers and Sapp reportedly lived next door to each other.

Sapp’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

Rogers is currently in the Brooks County Jail.

The GBI says the death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.