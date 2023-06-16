Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, June 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We saw a line of showers and storms move through the Big Bend earlier this afternoon. A period of calmer weather has set in for the late afternoon and evening hours. A few showers and storms are possible overnight tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our area under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather on Saturday. The main concerns will be scattered storms with damaging winds and hail. Localized flooding is also possible.

Rain coverage is at 70% and 60% respectively for Saturday and Sunday, meaning not everyone sees the rain each day. The storms will also come in waves, so it will not be raining all day either. High temperatures will reach near 90 for Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.