Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, June 16

Staying weather-aware once again on Saturday.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We saw a line of showers and storms move through the Big Bend earlier this afternoon. A period of calmer weather has set in for the late afternoon and evening hours. A few showers and storms are possible overnight tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our area under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather on Saturday. The main concerns will be scattered storms with damaging winds and hail. Localized flooding is also possible.

Rain coverage is at 70% and 60% respectively for Saturday and Sunday, meaning not everyone sees the rain each day. The storms will also come in waves, so it will not be raining all day either. High temperatures will reach near 90 for Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

