Perry community picking up the pieces after EF-1 tornado strikes overnight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lull in the weather allowed communities in Taylor County to clean up after severe storms ravaged the area overnight.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds plowed its way through Perry just near Houck Road in the early morning hours. A statement from NWS says the tornado started at about 3:45 a.m. Friday.

“We got our alerts on our phone which woke me up,” Karen Everett said.

Everett said she was asleep at home when she was jarred awake by an alarm on her phone telling her to get to a safe place.

“I turned on to WCTV to see what was actually happening,” Everett said.

Thirty minutes later she lost power, so she grabbed her family and sought shelter in the hallway.

“It got so loud that it was just deafening, the rain was hitting the house really really hard,” she said. “I don’t know if it was hail, but it sounded like rocks pelting the house.”

After the storm passed, the family grabbed their flashlights. Outside they found a magnolia tree split, damage to the carport and an uprooted oak tree.

“After what we went through last night, I can only imagine how frightening it can be for those whose homes are being ripped apart while they’re inside,” Everett said.

Clean-up efforts started immediately, chopping down the magnolia tree and working to restore the beauty of the property as soon as possible. The family even hopped in to help to ensure that happened.

“They’ve brought their equipment and their crews to and they’ve been working diligently. My grandkids are here cleaning up debris and trying to get it cleaned up,” Everett said.

As the work continued, Everett said that she was left traumatized and hoped it never happens again.

“I can say I’ve never been through anything like that before and I hope I never do, I hope nobody ever does,” Everett said.

Everett said that they worked on Friday until they just couldn’t anymore, and the plan is to tear down this carport and then replace it with a new one in the future.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.