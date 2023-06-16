Second suspect charged in 2020 Quitman murder

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A second man has been arrested in the 2020 murder of a Quitman 17-year-old, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On May 22, Quadarious Marquand Byrdsong, 24, was arrested in Lowndes County on several warrants in the 2020 murder of Cenquaz Perry, per the GBI. Perry was killed during an apartment shooting in August 2020. Byrdsong faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and four counts of the Georgia Street Gang Act.

Photo of Cenquaz Perry. (Jamon Williams/Jamon Williams Photography)

This second arrest comes after JayKeith Davis was arrested on a murder charge in February 2023 in the death of Perry, the GBI confirmed.

Byrdsong was taken to the Brooks County Jail after his arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any additional information on Perry’s death, you are asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Quitman Police Department at (229) 263-7556.

