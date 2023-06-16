South Georgia lineman’s home destroyed by fire after lightning strike

Jun. 16, 2023
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County family is without a home after their home was severely damaged by a lightning strike on Wednesday.

Jake Stone, a lineman with Colquitt EMC, was helping to restore power after severe storms hit South Georgia when lighting hit his Nashville home with his family inside.

His wife, Megan, and their two boys were able to escape, but according to Colquitt EMC, their home was a complete loss from the fire.

If you would like to help the Stone family with clothes donations or other items, Colquitt EMC has started a GoFundMe fundraiser that you can find here.

For clothing donations, please see the sizing information below:

Kason

  • Medium shorts
  • Youth Large Shirt

Kaleb

  • Medium Shorts
  • Youth Medium Shirts

Megan

  • Large Tops
  • Size 12 Bottoms
  • Scrubs - Large top & petite bottoms

Jake

  • XL Shirt
  • XL Shorts
  • 32x32 pants

