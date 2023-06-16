What’s Brewing - Community Health Fair, Blood Drive, and Food Distribution in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In honor of World Sickle Cell Day on June 17, the Sickle Cell Foundation will be hosting a community health fair, blood drive, and farm share food distribution in Tallahassee.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2412 South Adams Street in Tallahassee.

For more information call the Sickle Cell Foundation at (850) 212-3796.

