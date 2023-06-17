4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on I-95 reconstruction efforts
Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning. (WJHG, TRAVIS...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help rescue four people after boat capsizes