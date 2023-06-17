Cherry Rankin demonstrates grilled shrimp foil packs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her grilled shrimp foil packs.

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined

Garlic

2 smoked sausages, thinly sliced

2 ears corn, each cut crosswise into 4 pieces

1 lb. red potatoes, chopped into 1-in pieces

2 tbsp. Extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. Old Bay seasoning salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley

1 lemon, sliced into thin wedges

2 tbsp of melted butter

Directions

Step 1

Preheat grill over high heat, or preheat over to 425 degrees. Cut 4 sheets of foil about 12 inches long. Divide shrimp, garlic, sausage, corn and potatoes evenly over the foil sheets. Drizzle with oil, then add Old Bay seasoning and season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss gently to combine. Top each mixture with parsley, lemon and a tablespoon of butter each.

Step 2

Fold foil packets crosswise over the shrimp over the shrimp boil mixture to completely cover the food. Roll top and bottom edges to seal them closed.

Step 3

Place foil packets on grill and cook until just cooked through, about 15 to 20 minutes (or transfer to oven and bake for 20 minutes). ENJOY

To find more recipes from Rankin, click here.

