Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A couple rounds of showers and storms are expected once again today. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the storms that develop may contain damaging wind gusts and hail. That is why our area is under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather today. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

A similar setup for Sunday on Father’s Day, although the rain will be a bit more hit or miss. Not a washout all day, but be prepared in case a round of storms does arrive. Highs will reach the low 90s.

The pattern begins to shift for the work week, especially the middle of it. Rich tropical moisture will be continuously pulled into our area and keep rain chances very high each day. This pattern will transition us from a severe weather threat to more of a heavy rain and flood threat. High temperatures during this period will stay mainly in the 80s.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.