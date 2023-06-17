National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Perry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee National Weather Service said Friday that an EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds struck Perry earlier in the day.

The NWS said the tornado hit at about 3:45 a.m. on the north side of Houck Road. The tornado “produced EF-0 damage to a large metal building, pulling some of the metal roof panels off the building and sending insulation over to Perry Foley Airport,” the NWS rating announcement said.

The tornado traveled southeast, causing EF-0 damage as it crossed the road, according to the NWS.

“The tornado then flipped up the metal roof of a porch, peeled back the metal roof of an outbuilding, snapped a tree and uprooted a very large tree,” the statement said.

A sign was also damaged at the airport and one aircraft was unsecured and pushed sideways, the report said. The tornado lifted just past the airport, the NWS said.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.