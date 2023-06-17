National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Perry

A tornado uprooted a tree in Perry on Friday, June 16.
A tornado uprooted a tree in Perry on Friday, June 16.(Madison Glaser/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee National Weather Service said Friday that an EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds struck Perry earlier in the day.

The NWS said the tornado hit at about 3:45 a.m. on the north side of Houck Road. The tornado “produced EF-0 damage to a large metal building, pulling some of the metal roof panels off the building and sending insulation over to Perry Foley Airport,” the NWS rating announcement said.

The tornado traveled southeast, causing EF-0 damage as it crossed the road, according to the NWS.

“The tornado then flipped up the metal roof of a porch, peeled back the metal roof of an outbuilding, snapped a tree and uprooted a very large tree,” the statement said.

A sign was also damaged at the airport and one aircraft was unsecured and pushed sideways, the report said. The tornado lifted just past the airport, the NWS said.

