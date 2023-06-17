Something Good - Middle school girl raises money for Leon County Humane Society

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Riley Aarons is a 7th grader at Swift Creek Middle School who volunteers at the Leon County Humane Society.

But her dedication to the group goes beyond just helping out their kitty care crew.

After her family began fostering puppies, Riley is now fiercely campaigning to raise money for the humane society.

She makes custom thank-you videos for each donor and has recently started making custom bracelets and selling them to help raise funds.

