Valdosta officer becomes 8th officer in department to graduate from prestigious FBI program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Police Department (VPD) officer has graduated from a prestigious FBI program.

On June 8, Commander of the Bureau of Patrol Services Robert Renfroe graduated from the 286th session of the FBI National Academy, a program that is internationally known for its academic excellence. According to the department, Renfroe is now the eighth VPD officer to complete the program.

Fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

The program offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

On average, participating officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

This session consisted of 238 law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement from 25 countries, five military organizations and six federal civilian organizations.

Renfroe joined VPD in 1997 and served as Captain of the Training Unit before holding his current position as Commander of Patrol Services. He is also the Tactical Operations Unit (TOU) Commander.

