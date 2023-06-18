$1.3 million investment to add 25 new jobs to Downtown Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A business that’s relocating to downtown Cairo will create 25 new jobs.

Their chosen location will take some work after it was destroyed by a tornado some years ago.

March 3, 2019 was a day that residents of Cairo will remember for a long time. An EF-2 tornado tore straight through downtown, damaging some buildings and homes and completely destroying others.

“I remember the IGA (grocery store) almost got destroyed,” Brenda Adams, a Cairo resident, said.

The Horne family had run a business on 1st Avenue NE for many years. The tornado ended that for them. On Monday, construction will begin on their new headquarters on that same plot of land.

“My dad worked there for 25 years. For the next 25 to 30 years we will work there. If my kids want to have a business there, they can work there,” Jeremiah Horne, CEO of Ethan Jackson Investments, said.

Horne’s business is different from the previous one. It’s centered around building multi-family homes in rural areas that are often overlooked. He said this investment is a sign of growth for his business and for downtown.

“Eighteen months ago, we had one employee. Now we have 10. With the space we have, we don’t have space for the 10 we have. So we need more staff. More development people, property management people, more accounting people, more construction, superintendents.” Horne said.

Downtown Cairo technically expands to First Avenue and some streets further to the north. The owners of the new facility hope this plot of land will eventually be what keeps the growth going not only for this road but for the entirety of downtown.

“I heard about it. It’s a great thing. There’s been so much growth and it’s gonna get better,” Don Aguirre, a Cairo resident, said.

“A part of this building is to attract people to not only come to Cairo, but if you’re talented and have some ambition, this is a really cool place you can come and work and grow and stay in your hometown,” Horne said.

There are additional investment opportunities in Cairo. The old Century Bank is one of two locations in the heart of downtown that the city is actively looking for investors to buy into. The other is a nearby car garage. Residents have many ideas for what these spaces can eventually be like a spa, restaurant, or brewery.

“Games. Some foosball. Some air hockey. Something like that for [kids] to go to instead of hanging on the streets,” Aguirre said.

The city says to reach out to them if you’re interested in investing.

