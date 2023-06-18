Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms today as the weather pattern has not shifted. Those brought damage from Gadsden to Madison county Saturday evening.

Quieter skies expected this evening, with a small chance for an early evening shower/storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Father’s day Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a chance for a few afternoon strong storms. Level 1 risk as of now. The key message for Sunday, the first two-thirds of your day will be dry. I think rain chances for Father’s Day are lower than they have been in recent days, but storms may develop in the afternoon/evening hours. Otherwise, hot with high temperatures in the low 90s. With sun around, the heat index (or feels like temperatures) will rise near 100 by the afternoon.

A wet pattern will persist into your workweek, but the pattern will shift despite the wet weather. The severe risk will be lower, but flood risk will be something to monitor, especially by midweek.

Due to clouds and rain, highs will be slightly below average for June standards in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropics: We cannot forget about the tropics either, a higher likelihood of development in the Atlantic. Way too early to say it will have any impact on the lower 48, or land for that matter. Will be something to monitor in the next week.

Watch the video above for the latest.

