Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Storms have been strong this afternoon, not widespread severe though which is great news. Just heavy showers and storms over the next few hours.

Heading into the overnight, storms and showers will diminish. Expecting partly cloudy skies and muggy lows in the 70s. More stormy weather over the next few days. All of us are under a slight risk (level 2) tomorrow and another level 1 risk on Tuesday for severe weather. This pattern is just stuck. Heavy rain and storms are much of next week with limited sun. Rain totals running 4 to 8″ by the end of the week across much of the area.

High temperatures will be running a few degrees below average for this time of year given the clouds and storms, in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 70s. The wet weather is expected to last much of the week and into the weekend.

Tropics-wise, the Atlantic is likely to have the next tropical cyclone in the next 48-hours. This would become tropical depression 3, followed by tropical storm Bret. It is expected to intensify, we hope quickly, because a stronger storm would tend to move further northward before the Caribbean islands. Again, something we will monitor and no immediate concern locally with it.

