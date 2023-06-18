Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly sunny today with the chance for scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. The western third of our area is under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather, with the rest of us under a marginal (1/5) risk. There is a higher risk for severe weather out to our west. Not everyone sees the rain today, and rain chances are less than what they were yesterday. It will be warm, with high temperatures reaching the low 90s.

We are stuck in a very unsettled, rainy and muggy period for the upcoming work week. Rain chances ranging between 60-80%. The one upside will be that our temperatures will be slightly cooler than average for this time of year.

Still watching a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa. It has a good chance of becoming a tropical depression the next couple days but is still on the completely other side of the Atlantic and no immediate threat to anyone. The next name on the list is Bret.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

