More Damage, Outages From Saturday’s Storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has reported damage in Madison, Gadsden, Jefferson, and Leon counties after storms rolled through the area Saturday. Outages are once again climbing in homes that just had power restored as from recent storms. Outages as of Saturday, June 17 at 8:46 pm:

Power supplier Total number of customers in the dark Talquin Electric 2,261 Tri-County Electric 1,215 Duke Energy 793 Suwannee Valley 434 Total 4,703

The hardest hit area was eastern Leon an northern Jefferson counties where there were a number of trees down reported by the public, law enforcement, and emergency managers. This comes just days after thousands lost power due to severe winds.

WCTV area storm reports - Saturday, June 17 (WCTV)

Storms took down trees in Leon County Saturday afternoon. (WCTV - Staci Inez)

