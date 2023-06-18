Road reopens after pedestrian killed in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirm a person was hit and killed on Monroe St. Saturday night.

Officials said the incident happened just before midnight near the intersection of Monroe St. and Sixth Ave. The adult male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The road was blocked in both directions for several hours, but has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is still active.

