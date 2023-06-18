Road reopens after pedestrian killed in Tallahassee

Road reopens after pedestrian killed in Tallahassee
Road reopens after pedestrian killed in Tallahassee(WCTV Staff)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirm a person was hit and killed on Monroe St. Saturday night.

Officials said the incident happened just before midnight near the intersection of Monroe St. and Sixth Ave. The adult male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The road was blocked in both directions for several hours, but has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is still active.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

Partly sunny skies for most of Father's Day before scattered storms develop later this...
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 18
Storms took down trees in Leon County Saturday afternoon.
More Damage, Outages From Saturday’s Storms
Chef Sutton can be found on Facebook and Instagram @chefdouglasjr or email...
In the spotlight: Chef Douglas makes a skirt steak burrito
Chef Sutton can be found on Facebook and Instagram @chefdouglasjr or email...
In the spotlight: Chef Douglas makes a skirt steak burrito