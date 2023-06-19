Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 19

A few more strong storms possible for your evening, tropics are heating up.
By Austin Lowe and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rinse and repeat, I know many are exhausted by the severe storm risk that has seemed to be continuous since last week. This evening we have to watch a second line of showers and storms that is developing in Alabama. Despite the sunshine, the atmosphere was able to recover thanks to a moisture rich atmosphere. You can feel the mugginess outside.

Showers and storms this evening and early overnight. Lows in the 60s if we can get some partial clearing like last night, coastal areas closer to 70.

Tomorrow will not be cloudy and rainy all day, I think we do get breaks of sunshine. Afternoon showers and storms will fire off the sea breeze and once again be enhanced by the upper air lift. Because of the strong subtropical jet, there is still a SMALL risk for severe weather. A level 1/5 risk in place.

Wednesday will be wet with showers and storms, high temperatures in the mid 80s due to lack of sun and on and off showers/storms. The is currently no risk for severe weather, we hope that continues to be the trend.

More showers and storms are possible to end the workweek and into the weekend. Heavy rainfall throughout the rest of your week will lead to some localized flooding. Totals throughout the week 4 to 6″, isolated spots to 8″.

Watch the video above for more.

