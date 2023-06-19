Field Peas and Okra

Cooking Healthy with Ashley: Field peas and okra
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley demonstrates how to make Field Peas and Okra.

Ingredients:

- 2 smoked turkey wings or drums

- 32 oz chicken stock

- 3 cups of water

- 4 cups field peas (fresh or frozen)

- 8 oz whole okra (fresh or frozen)

- 1 tbsp onion powder

- 1 tsp pink salt

- 1 tsp black pepper

Steps:

  1. Into a large pot add 32 oz box of chicken stock, 3 cups of water and 2 turkey wings or drums. 
  2. Bring to a boil over medium to high heat.
  3. Once it has come to a boil,  put heat on medium to low and allow it to simmer for 2 hours. 
  4. Next, add 4 cups of field peas, pink salt, 1/2 tsp black pepper,  onion powder and mix.
  5. Simmer for another hour, and afterward remove all of the bones.
  6. Add okra on top of the peas.
  7. Add 1/2 tsp black pepper on the top (do not mix them in). Cover the pot, then simmer for 30 to 40 minutes. Enjoy!

Cooking Healthy With Ashley

YouTube: shesahottiepodcast

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

Cooking Healthy with Ashley: Field peas and okra
Cooking Healthy with Ashley: Field peas and okra
Macaroni Tuna Salad
Macaroni Tuna Salad
Macaroni Tuna Salad
Macaroni Tuna Salad
Melon, Feta, Corn and Prosciutto Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette recipe
Melon, Feta, Corn and Prosciutto Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette recipe