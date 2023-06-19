TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley demonstrates how to make Field Peas and Okra.

Ingredients:

- 2 smoked turkey wings or drums

- 32 oz chicken stock

- 3 cups of water

- 4 cups field peas (fresh or frozen)

- 8 oz whole okra (fresh or frozen)

- 1 tbsp onion powder

- 1 tsp pink salt

- 1 tsp black pepper

Steps:

Into a large pot add 32 oz box of chicken stock, 3 cups of water and 2 turkey wings or drums. Bring to a boil over medium to high heat. Once it has come to a boil, put heat on medium to low and allow it to simmer for 2 hours. Next, add 4 cups of field peas, pink salt, 1/2 tsp black pepper, onion powder and mix. Simmer for another hour, and afterward remove all of the bones. Add okra on top of the peas. Add 1/2 tsp black pepper on the top (do not mix them in). Cover the pot, then simmer for 30 to 40 minutes. Enjoy!

Cooking Healthy With Ashley

YouTube: shesahottiepodcast

