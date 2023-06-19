Juneteenth isn’t a holiday for Florida

Emancipation Day is May 20
Union General Edward M. McCook read the Emancipation Proclamation from the steps of the Knott...
Union General Edward M. McCook read the Emancipation Proclamation from the steps of the Knott House in Tallahassee on May 20, 1865.(WCTV/ Gray Florida Capital Bureau)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - People across the country celebrated Juneteenth Monday. While it became a national holiday in 2021, Florida doesn’t recognize it as a state holiday.

Juneteenth is known as the end of slavery in the United States. It marks when Union General Gordon Granger read Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas telling enslaved people they are free back in 1865.

But those in Florida were free before then.

“We shouldn’t perpetuate the incorrect history,” Althemese Barnes said.

Barnes founded the Riley House, an African American history center in Tallahassee. She’s one of many people who pushed back last year when the state legislature tried to make Juneteenth a state holiday.

“It’s out of disrespect, disregard for true history. History as it should be. And you can’t change history,” Barnes said.

That proposal died in committee. Tallahassee Historical Society President Bob Holladay says that’s the right move.

“Making Juneteenth a state holiday might have been symbolically gratifying in some way but is not historically accurate,” Holladay said.

That history means Emancipation Day in Florida is May 20.

That’s the day in 1865 when Union General Edward M. McCook read the Emancipation Proclamation from the steps of the Knott House in Tallahassee. It’s reenacted every year.

Barnes said the reenactment helps people understand the real meaning behind the holiday.

“My relatives who were enslaved, and others like them, got their freedom,” Barnes said.

She’s hoping Congress will take another look at the federal Juneteenth holiday.

“That it’s corrected so generations won’t be misled, miseducated,” Barnes said.

Barnes would like to see Emancipation Day recognized nationally on January 1, the day Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, or in December when the 13th Amendment ending slavery was ratified.

Florida does have many Confederate holidays still on the books that are no longer recognized, like Robert E. Lee’s and Jefferson Davison’s birthdays and the Confederate Memorial Day.

