Lightning strike results in barn fire, no injuries reported

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County Fire Rescue (CCFR) is working on a barn fire that happened on Highway 41.

According to officials, the fire started around 10:20 a.m. when lightning struck a tree near a barn located in a pecan orchard just south of Cordele on Highway 41.

No injuries were reported. The barn was not salvaged in the fire.

“Just a reminder of how dangerous lightning can be,” Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a Facebook post.

