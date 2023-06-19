Lightning strike results in barn fire, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County Fire Rescue (CCFR) is working on a barn fire that happened on Highway 41.

According to officials, the fire started around 10:20 a.m. when lightning struck a tree near a barn located in a pecan orchard just south of Cordele on Highway 41.

No injuries were reported. The barn was not salvaged in the fire.

“Just a reminder of how dangerous lightning can be,” Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a Facebook post.

