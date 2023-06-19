New crime-fighting technology launching in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is in the final phase of setting up a new crime reduction system throughout the city. The new system is set to launch this week and aims to reduce crime and gun violence.

The system will aid police officers by receiving real-time information to help officers as they arrive on the scene. There are already 90 gunshot protection devices installed in various locations. The final phase being completed this week will include the installation of new cameras with license plate recognition. This crime-fighting system is being facilitated by the company “Flock Safety System.”

The locations for the new crime reduction system were chosen by data provided to Flock by the police department. That data was then used to identify “hot spot areas where the largest numbers of crime incidents have occurred”, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

“The Flock Safety System has and will continue to be installed on city right of ways in open areas,” according to TPD Major Shane Harris. “We will also install cameras at the major intersections and gateways of Thomasville to help improve the safety of our city and potentially assist surrounding law enforcement agencies.”

Research conducted by the Thomasville Police Department noted that some cities saw a 60 to 70 percent reduction in crime after installing the crime reduction system.

