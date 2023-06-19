A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(AP) - A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic, according to media reports.

The U.S. Coast Guard told BBC News that a search was underway Monday off the coast of Newfoundland. OceanGate Expeditions confirmed it owned the missing vessel.

“We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely,” the company said in a statement to BBC News. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.”

The U.S. Coast Guard in Boston did not immediately return messages sent by The Associated Press.

In 2021, OceanGate Expeditions began what it expected to become an annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in 1912.

The company said at the time that in addition to archaeologists and marine biologists, the expeditions also would include roughly 40 paid tourists who would take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible.

The initial group of tourists was funding the expedition by spending anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 apiece.

