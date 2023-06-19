SOURCE: FSU Baseball taps DBU’s Posey as Pitching Coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A day after Florida State Pitching Coach Chuck Ristano took the head job at Navy, Link Jarrett has found his replacement hiring DBU Pitching Coach and Tallahassee native Micah Posey, a source tells WCTV Sports.

Posey played high school ball at North Florida Christian being coached by his father Mike Posey before playing one season at Tallahassee Community College and being drafted by the then Anaheim Angels. After spending five years in the Angels organization Posey would eventually return to NFC as an assistant helping the Eagles to an FHSAA State Championship in 2011.

Posey’s DI career began shortly after at Elon, spending three seasons with the Phoenix as a volunteer before being promoted to full time coach in 2016. He would remain with Elon until fall of 2017 joining ETSU’s staff. The Buccaneers’ staff would have an all-time season in 2019 recording a 3.48 ERA, 11th lowest in DI that season.

In 2021, Posey made the jump to mid-major powerhouse Dallas Baptist helping the Patriots to three straight NCAA Regional appearances and a Super Regional in 2021. In 2023 his staff finished top 15 in ERA and top 30 in strikeout to walk ratio.

In his time both at the high school and college level, Posey has coached eight top 10 round draft picks including former Seminole Cole Sands during his time at NFC.

