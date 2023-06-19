South Ga. youth baseball team announces partnership with sports training facility

SUMNER, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia youth baseball team and Synergy Performance Training are announcing a partnership and investment in youth baseball for the South Georgia area.

According to the release, Peach Clobber Baseball is based in Sumner, but has players from Lee, Dougherty, Worth, Colquitt, Tift, and Crisp counties. The playing ages range from U7 to U11, with plans to expand to U15 in the 2023-2024 season.

Synergy Performance Training is based in Leesburg and will provide training for Peach Clobber athletes and other athletes who may not have found a home in travel baseball.

“It just made sense. I have known Hayes Cook for close to 20 years, and when this opportunity came up, we had to explore it to the fullest.” Justin Judy, founder and director of Peach Clobber Baseball, said. “Coaching is in my blood. I want to see these kids respect the game, respect themselves, and ultimately respect their life in a way in which they understand their value as an amazing creation of God. I want to develop men, who love hard, work hard, and raise the next generation.”

Judy played baseball while he was a student at Lee County High School and into his college years at Darton College. When he transferred to Georgia Southern University, he retired from playing baseball only to soon start coaching.

“I am ready to watch young players from South Georgia, once again, get opportunities on the big stage and exceed expectations,” Hayes Cook, co-founder and head of development at Synergy Performance Training, said.

Together, the two organizations will be looking to change the landscape of travel baseball in South Georgia.

“The definition of “Clobber” is to defeat decisively,” Judy said. “That’s our main mission. Defeat hurdles, challenges, frustrations, and our opponents decisively. We will train to make that mission a reality. Our players will know their “why.” To be better.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.