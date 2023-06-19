Tallahassee nonprofit gets donation of 10,000 records

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This weekend vinyl enthusiasts got the opportunity to sift through thousands of records as part of a sale put on by a local nonprofit.

Hundreds of people stopped by, searching through boxes to find timeless treasures.

“Records are making a comeback,” said Karen Loewen. Loewen is the executive director of Tallahassee Action Grants, which owns Community Thrift Market.

The organization just got a donation of 10,000 records. This weekend, they tried to sell as many as possible.

“When they donated it, we were told that it was 1,000. And we’re like, ‘Oh, okay, we can handle that.’ But when we opened the storage facility, we’re like, ‘Oh my god.’”

Loewen says organizing these records would’ve taken weeks. So, volunteers left thrifters to sift through them on their own.

“It’s a little exhausting because you know, there’s no real organization to them,” one thrifter, Jim Gray, said.

But Gray says the work is worth the reward.

“You never know what you’re going to stumble onto,” he said.

A few times, thrifters stumbled onto the same record at the same time.

“We’ve had a couple of skirmishes,” Loewen said. “We haven’t had any fist fights.”

Sunday was the last day of the three-day sale. The records went for just $5 each. But for some, who had a specific album in mind, it was priceless.

“As soon as I started looking into the boxes, I found it,” said one thrifter, Ricardo Lopez. “And that made me really happy.”

With over 3,000 records sold this weekend, Loewen said it’s been a success.

“We’ve sold a lot of great music,” she said. “There were treasures in here.”

Community Thrift Market works with about 25 nonprofits in Tallahassee. Loewen says the money from this sale will likely be donated to one of those groups.

