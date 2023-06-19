Tropical Depression Three Has Developed in an Unusual Spot for June

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane season began June First. Since Tropical Storm Arlene, the tropics have remained quiet until this week.

The National Hurricane Center issued the first advisory for topical depression three at 11:00 am Monday. The storm has developed in the Atlantic roughly 1400 miles east of the southern Windward Islands and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. Current wind speed is 35 mph with storm movement west at 21 mph. There is some uncertainty regarding its path later this week.

Tropical depression 3 has developed (WCTV)

Our short term models are in good agreement, once we get to Wednesday things change. One model suggests a stronger storm, thus more influenced by the upper air pattern. This would drive the storm further north and into the open ocean with possible impacts to the leeward islands. Another model has a weaker storm, so the track would more likely follow the trade winds into the Caribbean.

With temperatures well above average in the Atlantic, rapid intensification is certainly possible, which would mean a stronger storm and a turn north.

What is so odd about tropical depression three’s development is the location. Typically, in June storms develop around the Gulf of Mexico. This storm started as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa which is more typical during peak hurricane season in August and September.

Hurricane Formation Zones June (WCTV)

Hurricane Formation Zones August - September (WCTV)

