What’s Brewing - Celebrate Juneteenth Jubilee in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Juneteenth celebration is happening at the Park Tally at the corner of South Adams Street and Famu Park in Tallahassee on Monday, June 19.

Organizers says there will be games, music, food, prizes, and more.

The Community Day event is from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m and the Adult Kickback event is from 7 p.m. to midnight.

