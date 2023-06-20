Florida AFL-CIO President dies at home over weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state’s labor communities are mourning the passing of Florida AFL-CIO President Mike Williams.

According to the organization, Williams died on Saturday at his home in St. Marks.

“Mike Williams dedicated his life to the fight for justice and dignity for Florida’s workers. He was our leader and our friend, and his passing is a massive loss for our movement. We will dedicate ourselves to continue the fight for workers just as he would expect and will do everything we can to honor his incredible legacy of courage, dedication and service.”

He served as president of the largest federation of labor unions in Florida since 2009, according to a statement from the organization made up of more than 500 local unions.

The group credits Williams with expanding their community relationships and political advocacy efforts, calling him “one of the most transformative labor leaders in Florida history.”

With respect to the family’s privacy, no other details were released.

Florida’s union families are mourning the passing of Mike Williams, President of the Florida AFL-CIO following a water accident on June 17th at his home in St. Marks Florida. Williams was one of the most transformative labor leaders in Florida history. — Florida AFL-CIO (@FLAFLCIO) June 19, 2023

