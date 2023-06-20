Florida AFL-CIO President dies at home over weekend

Mike Williams served as Florida AFL-CIO’s president since 2009
Florida AFL-CIO President dies at home over weekend
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state’s labor communities are mourning the passing of Florida AFL-CIO President Mike Williams.

According to the organization, Williams died on Saturday at his home in St. Marks.

He served as president of the largest federation of labor unions in Florida since 2009, according to a statement from the organization made up of more than 500 local unions.

The group credits Williams with expanding their community relationships and political advocacy efforts, calling him “one of the most transformative labor leaders in Florida history.”

With respect to the family’s privacy, no other details were released.

