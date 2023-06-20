Hundreds attend funeral for Jasper police chief

Anthony “Tony” Rickerson died in a car crash last week
Funeral services held for Jasper police chief
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Jasper’s police chief was laid to rest Tuesday in an emotional ceremony filled with family, friends and law enforcement from across the state.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral at the old Hamilton County High School Tuesday. Anthony Rickerson was killed in a car crash last week while driving home in his patrol car.

Rickerson’s friends called him Tony. They say he was a selfless person— someone who wouldn’t hesitate to put his life on the line to help someone else. That’s why they say he was perfectly suited to serve as Jasper’s police chief.

Caption

They say he loved his family, and that family included not just his wife and three kids, but also his closest friends, who say Rickerson treated them like brothers.

“Whenever he would talk to you, he made you feel like the most important person that he had run across that day,” one of Rickerson’s friends, Carey Carmichael, said at the funeral. “To meet Tony was to like him, but to get to know him was to love him.”

Several of Rickerson’s friends spoke at the service, sharing their favorite memories and promising to take care of Rickerson’s family.

Rickerson served four years as chief of police, and a total of 12 years with Jasper PD.

