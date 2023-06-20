Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, June 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers and storms this afternoon across the area. After sunset we will calm down briefly, before more active weather returns.

Better chance for rain heading into Wednesday. On and off showers and storms throughout your Wednesday with limited sunshine. That will prevent highs from reaching the 90-degree mark for many.

On and off showers will continue into the overnight hours through early Thursday morning . Another round of clouds and storms will develop during the first half of Thursday, before drying out (hopefully) the second half of the day. 1 to 3″ of rain through the end of the week, with some locally higher amounts possible. Localized flooding will be something to watch out for.

The low lifts north away from us, but pm showers and storms (in more typical Florida fashion) expected, and highs will be closer to average for mid-June in the 90s.

Tropics

Bret is a tropical storm but is struggling to intensify despite the warm waters in the Atlantic due to wind shear. This will not be a problem for us.

