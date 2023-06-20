Republicans now pushing for mail-in voting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Republicans at the top of the party want to change course and encourage people to vote absentee ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

After years of criticizing mail-in voting and claiming it leads to fraud, Republicans are embracing the voting method in the party’s “Get Out the Vote” campaign

Last year, a record number of people voted absentee in the midterms, with many voters mailing in their ballots.

“Elections have now become something other than Election Day. It’s kind of like Election Month,” political scientist Susan MacManus said.

MacManus said Democrats made major gains last year by encouraging people to vote early. She’s not surprised Republicans are now pushing the same message.

“If you become stagnant and stale and use old methods at a time in our society when technology and people’s behavior is changing so rapidly, you will be left behind,” MacManus said.

Throughout the 2020 campaign, then-President Donald Trump claimed voting early led to fraud and that people should wait until Election Day.

MacManus said that message is now the Republican Party’s biggest challenge.

“One of the cures so-to-speak is Trump himself coming out saying things have changed and to emphasize the fact elections are now an election season and not an election day exclusively,” MacManus said.

She said the parties also need to look at educating voters about the process.

States have different rules for when absentee ballots can be processed and counted, which means it could take longer for the votes to be counted.

“Because everybody is on the edge, especially in a presidential race to know who won. If it’s not quickly enough done, it makes people think there’s a conspiracy,” MacManus said.

Democrats have been critical of the new GOP effort after years of messaging by Republicans against mail voting.

Across the country, Republican-controlled legislatures passed laws shortening windows for returning mail ballots, banning or limiting the use of drop boxes and criminalizing third-party ballot collection.

Florida is among the states that have sought to ban or limit the practice in recent years.

