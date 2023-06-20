Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, June 20

Much-deserved sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia today. A few afternoon soakers possible.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High temps can get closer to 90, especially with some blue breaks out in the sky. A few (hopefully MUCH fewer) afternoon showers are expected today.

Better chances for more showers (and even some steadier rain) on Wednesday, so highs will stay in the 80s.

Thursday starts with showers, but maybe we can finally start looking for a little change by the end of the week.

Watch the video above for the latest forecast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
Florida bans synthetic opioids

Latest News

Much-deserved sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia today. A few afternoon soakers...
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, June 20
More strong storms possible for your evening. The tropics heating up as well.
Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 19
More strong storms possible for your evening. The tropics heating up as well.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 19
Visible satellite image of tropical storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret Has Developed in an Unusual Spot for June