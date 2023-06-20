Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, June 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High temps can get closer to 90, especially with some blue breaks out in the sky. A few (hopefully MUCH fewer) afternoon showers are expected today.

Better chances for more showers (and even some steadier rain) on Wednesday, so highs will stay in the 80s.

Thursday starts with showers, but maybe we can finally start looking for a little change by the end of the week.

Watch the video above for the latest forecast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.