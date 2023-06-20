Something Good - Agencies across Leon County help free raccoon from engine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s always great when a little furry friend gets some help, like this raccoon here!

Over the weekend, a resident called for some help with a raccoon stuck in their engine bay.

So the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Tallahassee fire department and the city’s animal services all showed up and managed to free the little guy!

May not be a cat in a tree, but close enough!

