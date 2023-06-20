Something Good - Agencies across Leon County help free raccoon from engine

Something Good - Agencies across Leon County help free raccoon from engine
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s always great when a little furry friend gets some help, like this raccoon here!

Over the weekend, a resident called for some help with a raccoon stuck in their engine bay.

So the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Tallahassee fire department and the city’s animal services all showed up and managed to free the little guy!

May not be a cat in a tree, but close enough!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

Guerry Hertz and Jason Looney have been on death row since 2000.
Florida Supreme Court halts resentencing of notorious murderers in Wakulla County
Florida Supreme Court halts resentencing hearing in Wakulla County
Tallahassee crews working to clear debris after Monday morning storms
Tallahassee crews work to clear debris after Monday morning storms
Something Good - Agencies across Leon County help free raccoon from engine
Something Good - Agencies across Leon County help free raccoon from engine