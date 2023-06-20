Superintendent Rocky Hanna agrees to reprimand in DOE complaint

Leon County Superintendent saying “I cannot be impactful or effective if I am removed from office.”
A WCTV file photo of LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna
A WCTV file photo of LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County’s Superintendent of Schools has agreed to a reprimand as part of a settlement with Florida’s Department of Education.

The agreement comes after Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz and the Florida Education Practices Commission found probable cause in April to justify sanctions against Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

The settlement agreement says “Respondent neither admits nor denies, but elects not to contest the allegations” set forth in the complaint.

“I have done nothing wrong. I absolutely have no ‘history of defying the law’ nor have I ever suggested to anyone to violate the law or not teach the Florida Standards as established by the Board of Education,” Hanna said in a statement Tuesday.

Catch up on the DOE's investigation into Hanna
Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools
LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he’s hopeful by the end of October, masks will be 100%...
Leon County Superintendent announces his future with the Department of Education
LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna has received support from the community as he is investigated by...
Hanna: ‘It brought me to tears’ following district support amid DOE investigation
Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna wants the 2020 school year to start on August 24.

The agreement calls for Hanna to accept a letter of reprimand and serve two years on probation should he return to any job requiring a Florida’s educator’s certificate. Hanna will also have to take college courses in education leadership and education ethics and pay a $1000 fine, according to the settlement agreement.

The state’s investigation began when a parent with the local chapter of Moms for Liberty filed a formal complaint, criticizing Hanna for previously defying a ban on mask mandates and repeatedly expressing his personal political views in his management of the district. It cited an August 8 email that Hanna sent to teachers telling them “You do You” in response to the state’s “Parental Rights in Education Act,” a law requiring parents to be notified of sensitive material taught in the classroom.

The DOE’s four-page administrative complaint ultimately determined Hanna failed to protect students from “harmful learning conditions” and used “coercive means” to influence the professional judgment of colleagues, among other violations.

We have reached out to the parent who filed the original complaint for comment on the settlement agreement. We are also awaiting replies from the Florida Board of Education and members of the Leon County School Board.

“Over the last 4 years, 61 of 67 Florida public school superintendents have been removed from office or replaced, many for political reasons. In this current political environment, I do not what to become number 62 and replaced by a governor appointee,” Hanna said. “I cannot be impactful or effective if I am removed from office.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
Florida bans synthetic opioids

Latest News

Much-deserved sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia today. A few afternoon soakers...
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, June 20
What's Brewing Mobile Food Distribution in Leon County
What’s Brewing - Second Harvest Mobile Food Distribution in Leon County
Florida AFL-CIO President dies at home over weekend
Florida AFL-CIO president dies at home over weekend
Something Good - Agencies across Leon County help free raccoon from engine
Something Good - Agencies across Leon County help free raccoon from engine