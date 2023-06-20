Superintendent Rocky Hanna agrees to reprimand in DOE complaint

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County’s Superintendent of Schools has agreed to a reprimand as part of a settlement with Florida’s Department of Education.

The agreement comes after Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz and the Florida Education Practices Commission found probable cause in April to justify sanctions against Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

The settlement agreement says “Respondent neither admits nor denies, but elects not to contest the allegations” set forth in the complaint.

“I have done nothing wrong. I absolutely have no ‘history of defying the law’ nor have I ever suggested to anyone to violate the law or not teach the Florida Standards as established by the Board of Education,” Hanna said in a statement Tuesday.

The agreement calls for Hanna to accept a letter of reprimand and serve two years on probation should he return to any job requiring a Florida’s educator’s certificate. Hanna will also have to take college courses in education leadership and education ethics and pay a $1000 fine, according to the settlement agreement.

The state’s investigation began when a parent with the local chapter of Moms for Liberty filed a formal complaint, criticizing Hanna for previously defying a ban on mask mandates and repeatedly expressing his personal political views in his management of the district. It cited an August 8 email that Hanna sent to teachers telling them “You do You” in response to the state’s “Parental Rights in Education Act,” a law requiring parents to be notified of sensitive material taught in the classroom.

The DOE’s four-page administrative complaint ultimately determined Hanna failed to protect students from “harmful learning conditions” and used “coercive means” to influence the professional judgment of colleagues, among other violations.

We have reached out to the parent who filed the original complaint for comment on the settlement agreement. We are also awaiting replies from the Florida Board of Education and members of the Leon County School Board.

“Over the last 4 years, 61 of 67 Florida public school superintendents have been removed from office or replaced, many for political reasons. In this current political environment, I do not what to become number 62 and replaced by a governor appointee,” Hanna said. “I cannot be impactful or effective if I am removed from office.”

