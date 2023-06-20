Tallahassee crews work to clear debris after Monday morning storms

Neighborhoods, businesses working on downed and damaged trees
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews were out all day Monday clearing away debris and downed trees in Tallahassee neighborhoods.

WCTV spoke with homeowner Brian Hardesty, whose house was just a few feet away from being hit by a fallen tree. He was inside when the storm hit. He described what it was like as four trees came crashing down in his neighborhood.

“Heard a normal thunderstorm, and then all of the sudden just a loud crashing noise,” Hardesty said. “It sounded like something was obviously hitting the house. Walked up to the front and could see the window blocked, so I was like ‘Okay, a tree limb must have come down.’ I didn’t realize it was four trees that had come down at once.”

Mike Cross with Fielder Tree Service said the company was juggling about two dozen calls for emergency tree removals. He urges homeowners to be proactive to protect themselves from this kind of storm damage.

“All of these incidences are preventable,” Cross said. “Every tree that I’ve been called to, when you look at where it broke or why it fell, there was something evident, something obvious, maybe not to the layman’s eye or the untrained eye, but as a certified arborist or a person like myself, qualified in tree risk assessment, we can see these things.”

Cross recommends getting tree inspections done every two to three years to catch any problems before they become dangerous.

